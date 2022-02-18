BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

