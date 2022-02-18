Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

