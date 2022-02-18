Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

