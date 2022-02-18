Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

