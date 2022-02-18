Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after buying an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

