Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 193.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,942,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

