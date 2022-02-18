Beacon Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $658,366.08 and $4,823.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

