Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Get Beazley alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.