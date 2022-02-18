Beefy.Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00218758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00430151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00063926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.