Beer Money Hits Market Capitalization of $531,847.15 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $531,847.15 and approximately $26,017.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00038909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00108218 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

