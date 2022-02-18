Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.