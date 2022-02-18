Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Belden has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Belden by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Belden by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

