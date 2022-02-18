Belt 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.91 or 0.06913673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.41 or 1.00087067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

