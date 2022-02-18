Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.53) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.01) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 394 ($5.33).

QQ opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.74. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

