Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 7,480” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,480 ($101.22) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

