Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 7,480” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,480 ($101.22) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

