Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

