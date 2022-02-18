BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 4,083,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 835,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 168,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

