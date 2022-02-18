BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,960.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,960 ($53.59) and last traded at GBX 3,934.04 ($53.23), with a volume of 3038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,880 ($52.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,774.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,666.10.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

