BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $784.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $67.92 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

