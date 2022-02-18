BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.73.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $154,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.