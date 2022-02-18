Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 13004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.