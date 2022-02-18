Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.91

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 13004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.