Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.63 EPS.

NYSE:BKI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,315. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.