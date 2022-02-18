Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) Insider Rhett Bennett Acquires 250,000 Shares

Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) insider Rhett Bennett purchased 250,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).
Rhett Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Rhett Bennett purchased 900,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,600.00 ($99,000.00).
About Black Mountain Energy
