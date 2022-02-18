BlackRock Inc. Acquires 565,410 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Prospect Capital worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 557,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.