BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.77% of PlayAGS worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a market cap of $294.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

