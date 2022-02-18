BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.64% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

