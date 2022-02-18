BlackRock Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $303,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,279 shares of company stock worth $7,646,863.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

