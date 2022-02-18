BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Full House Resorts worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 394.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

FLL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.99. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

