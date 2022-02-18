BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Embraer worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $10,494,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 658,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

ERJ stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

