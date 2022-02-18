BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $758.43. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $890.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

