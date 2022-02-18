BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 958,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OMGA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.