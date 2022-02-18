BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,975.64

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,975.64 ($26.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,786 ($24.17). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,792 ($24.25), with a volume of 45,446 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,975.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,035.75. The company has a market cap of £873.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In related news, insider Mark Little acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.47 ($13,401.18). Also, insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,891 ($25.59) per share, with a total value of £29,197.04 ($39,508.85).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

