Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.