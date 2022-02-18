Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $24.23. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 34,765 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.