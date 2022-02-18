Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

