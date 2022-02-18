BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a 52-week low of 0.14 and a 52-week high of 0.70.
PetroShale Company Profile
