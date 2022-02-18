Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

