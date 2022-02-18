Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.61

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 141647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

