Boosted Finance Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $69,470.34 and approximately $48,531.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.75 or 0.06947057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,106.54 or 1.00088693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

