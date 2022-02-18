Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Shares of SAM traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $386.19 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $734.27.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

