Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.49 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAM traded down $9.07 on Friday, hitting $388.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.78. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $386.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

