Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.49 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SAM traded down $9.07 on Friday, hitting $388.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.78. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $386.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.
Boston Beer Company Profile
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.
