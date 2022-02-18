Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

BXP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. 874,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,599. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

