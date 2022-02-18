Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.18. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

