Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 382,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brady by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

