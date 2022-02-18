Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.07 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

