Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.