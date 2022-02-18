Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,623 over the last 90 days.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRLT opened at $11.66 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.