British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,691 ($49.95).

BATS opened at GBX 3,435.50 ($46.49) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,000.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,756.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market cap of £78.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

