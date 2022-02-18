Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,197,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

