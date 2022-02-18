Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $568.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $570.20 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Belden by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 14,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.